Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Panthers Star Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is back.

The Carolina Panthers have their superstar back on the field on Sunday afternoon. McCaffrey had been out with a high-ankle sprain, but returned for today’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey is already making a big impact, scoring a touchdown early to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

The Panthers running back has returned after several weeks away from the field, where he likely spent a lot of time with his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo.

Culpo, a 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, was able to spend a lot of time with the 24-year-old McCaffrey this offseason. The powerful couple spent most of the quarantine together and then took some trips when things opened back up.

Culpo and McCaffrey took a major relationship step this offseason, too – they got a dog. You know things are getting serious when that happens.

“Yesterday I met my daddy for the first time! Hey man can you loosen up the grip a little your biceps are scaring me, thanks!!!!! @christianmccaffrey,” Culpo wrote in July.

Culpo, a Rhode Island native, is a true star in the modeling world. She has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram (three times the number her boyfriend does) and is growing.

Culpo has to be enjoying McCaffrey’s performance so far today.

The Panthers lead the Chiefs, 7-0, late in the first quarter.