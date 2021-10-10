Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is once again dealing with a leg injury.

The Carolina Panthers star suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season. McCaffrey was forced to miss last weekend’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

McCaffrey has been listed as doubtful for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Panthers are likely going to play it safe with their All-Pro running back.

While McCaffrey is surely itching to play, he has a good support system around him, that is likely helping him through the recovery process.

McCaffrey is dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo.

Olivia Culpo makes a splash in Bali! See all the photos from her 2020 photoshoot: https://t.co/0wB6HSHqzf pic.twitter.com/cvumy31lX2 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) July 13, 2020

Culpo, 29, previously dated then-New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola. However, the couple broke up and Culpo went on to date McCaffrey.

The swimsuit model has become a Sports Illustrated veteran, posing for the iconic magazine for several years in a row.

Because we had the best day ever with Olivia Culpo, check it out here:https://t.co/LgylY56WRO — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) August 31, 2021

Culpo has shared some pretty funny anecdotes about her relationship with McCaffrey on social media, often going viral.

Hopefully we’ll get to see McCaffrey back on the field soon. In the meantime, he’ll get to spend some extra time with his girlfriend.

The Panthers and the Eagles are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.