Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Christian McCaffrey is once again dealing with a leg injury.

The Carolina Panthers star suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season. McCaffrey was forced to miss last weekend’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

McCaffrey has been listed as doubtful for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Panthers are likely going to play it safe with their All-Pro running back.

While McCaffrey is surely itching to play, he has a good support system around him, that is likely helping him through the recovery process.

McCaffrey is dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo.

Culpo, 29, previously dated then-New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola. However, the couple broke up and Culpo went on to date McCaffrey.

The swimsuit model has become a Sports Illustrated veteran, posing for the iconic magazine for several years in a row.

Culpo has shared some pretty funny anecdotes about her relationship with McCaffrey on social media, often going viral.

Olivia Culpo walks the runway in 2018.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Hopefully we’ll get to see McCaffrey back on the field soon. In the meantime, he’ll get to spend some extra time with his girlfriend.

The Panthers and the Eagles are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.