Christian McCaffrey Had Some Fun With His Return To Practice Today

Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had a hilarious joke upon his return to practice on Tuesday.

McCaffrey’s spent the last few weeks on the Panthers’ injured reserve list. The star back suffered a brutal high ankle sprain in Week 2, an injury which is typically tough to quickly come back from, especially for a running back. It appears McCaffrey will be returning to the field soon, though.

McCaffrey took to the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since preparation for Week 2. But before he officially started practicing, he played a pretty funny prank on his teammates.

The Panthers running back took to the practice field on Tuesday wearing a red jersey, which indicates an injured player. He then took it off to put on the normal practice jersey. McCaffrey is officially practicing with the Panthers today.

Christian McCaffrey arrived in a red jersey, which denotes an injured player. Took it off and put on a regular jersey. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 27, 2020

Christian McCaffrey may have returned to the practice field today, but don’t get too excited, Panthers fans. It’s unlikely he’ll actually play on Sundays for a bit longer.

Ankle sprains are no joke, particularly high ankle sprains. McCaffrey’s essential to the Panthers’ organization, and the team is in no rush to return him from injury.

McCaffrey will likely be a limited participant in practice for the time being until he’s fully recovered from his ankle injury. Nonetheless, Tuesday was a major step for the star back as he finally returned to the practice field.