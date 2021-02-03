Christian McCaffrey Has 1 Positive Takeaway From 2020 Season

After posting career-high marks in several categories in 2019, Christian McCaffrey spent the majority of the 2020 season on the shelf. The All-Pro running back missed time due to ankle and shoulder injuries.

McCaffrey finished this past season with just 225 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. He most likely would’ve put up great numbers had he been able to stay healthy.

Instead of getting frustrated over the way this 2020 season played out, McCaffrey is actually taking a positive approach to this offseason.

As a matter of fact, McCaffrey revealed one positive takeaway from this past season during an appearance on PFT Live.

“It made me a lot hungrier,” McCaffrey said, via ProFootballTalk. “It took me out of my realm for a while to understand how much I love this game. You kinda get that 7-year-old football love back when it’s taken from you. Ultimately, this is something that might add another three, four years to my career. I definitely view it, although negative in the moment, it will be a positive in the long run.”

Consider this a warning for NFL defenses next season.

McCaffrey’s return to the gridiron should give the Panthers a major boost in Matt Rhule’s season season as the head coach.

The Panthers could be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason to pair alongside McCaffrey. After all, they were recently in the sweepstakes for Matthew Stafford.

We’ll see if McCaffrey can return to superstar form in 2021.