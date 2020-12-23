Matt Rhule Updates Christian McCaffrey’s Status For Washington Game

A tough season for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey continues. The running back, fresh off of signing a huge contract extension, has been held to just three games so far this season.

With Teddy Bridgewater in his first season under center with the Panthers, McCaffrey was expected to get a ton of touches, both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield. Injuries have prevented him from seeing the field much at all, due to various injuries.

He played in the season’s first two games, and briefly returned for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the season, he has 374 total yards from scrimmage, and six touchdowns.

The team maintains that McCaffrey is expected to play again this year. It probably won’t be Sunday against Washington Football Team, though. He is doubtful for that one, head coach Matt Rhule says.

Christian McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain that cost him much of the first half of the season. When he returned in Week 9, he suffered a shoulder injury that put him back out.

Now, a tweaked quad from a recent practice is the latest injury that has McCaffrey on the outside looking in as the Panthers near the end of their season.

The Carolina Panthers play at Washington at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. They wrap up the season on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. against the division rival New Orleans Saints.

