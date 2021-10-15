Panthers Announce Status Of Christian McCaffrey For Sunday

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for a third straight game.

The Panthers have ruled out McCaffrey for Sunday’s Panthers-Vikings game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey has already missed two straight games with a hamstring strain. The Panthers lost both games, falling to the Cowboys 36-28 and Eagles 21-18.

Carolina will take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. McCaffrey will not be in uniform.

Panthers ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey for Sunday vs. Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2021

Here’s what the Carolina Panthers had to say about Christian McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game, via Panthers.com: