Panthers Announce Status Of Christian McCaffrey For Sunday

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for a third straight game.
The Panthers have ruled out McCaffrey for Sunday’s Panthers-Vikings game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
McCaffrey has already missed two straight games with a hamstring strain. The Panthers lost both games, falling to the Cowboys 36-28 and Eagles 21-18.
Carolina will take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. McCaffrey will not be in uniform.
Here’s what the Carolina Panthers had to say about Christian McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game, via Panthers.com:
The Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey this week against the Vikings. McCaffrey was ruled out for Sunday’s game, after he did not participate in Friday’s practice. He was also held out Thursday, after doing limited work on Wednesday. He hasn’t played since straining his hamstring on Sept. 23 at Houston.
The Carolina Panthers will start rookie running back Chuba Hubbard in McCaffrey’s place.
Hubbard, the rookie out of Oklahoma State, found a groove last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He carried the rock 24 times for 101 yards, albeit in a 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With McCaffrey out of the lineup, quarterback Sam Darnold will have to step up to the plate. He hasn’t yet. The former USC star had a disastrous performance against Philly. He completed just 21 of his 37 attempts for 177 yards and one touchdown with three picks.
Darnold will have to be better against the Vikings this Sunday to avoid a three-game losing streak.