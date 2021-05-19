Look: Christian McCaffrey Teases Change For 2021 Season

Heading into his fifth season in the NFL, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey might be making a major change to his game. Or at least to his jersey number.

McCaffrey hinted that he might become the latest star player to change numbers after the NFL eased its restrictions earlier this offseason. As a running back, the former No. 8 overall pick will be able to choose any jersey between 1-49 or 80-89, provided he is willing to pay to make the swap.

Since joining the Panthers in 2017, McCaffrey has donned the No. 22 jersey and has performed extremely well while wearing it. However, he used to wear the No. 5 when he broke onto the scene at Stanford.

Clearly, McCaffrey is still fond of his old number. He posted an edited picture on Instagram of him wearing a Panthers No. 5 jersey and asked his followers for their thoughts.

A handful of NFL veterans have already announced their intentions of making a jersey switch before the 2021 campaign, so we’ll have to see if McCaffrey follows suit.

Whether he does or not won’t change the 24-year-old’s desire to get back onto the field next season. McCaffrey appeared in just three games last year due to a combination of injuries. He ended with just 374 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

Before he got hurt, McCaffrey proved his worth and then some in 2019. He made his first Pro Bowl after racking up 1,387 yards on the ground and 1,005 receiving yards for the Panthers. The organization rewarded him by making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history in April of 2020, with a massive four-year, $64 million extension.

McCaffrey will be the key to the Panthers offense in 2021, but we’ll see if a new jersey number makes a difference.