Christian McCaffrey Not Happy Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

During Wednesday's joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, running back Christian McCaffrey was at the center of a scuffle.

McCaffrey was knocked to the ground by Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. during team drills. This hit occurred out of bounds.

That hit didn't sit well with McCaffrey. As a result, he spiked the ball at Wise's feet.

McCaffrey's decision to spike the ball at Wise sparked a fight. This scuffle actually carried into the stands, making for an ugly scene at practice.

Wise landed on a fan during this altercation. He reached out to the fan to apologize. McCaffrey did the same as well.

Some fans believe Wednesday's scrum is a sign that joint practices shouldn't be held anymore.

Others are glad McCaffrey showed some passion during practice.

And of course, there are people who want to see footage of this interaction between McCaffrey and Wise.

The Panthers and Patriots will square off on Friday.

Kickoff for the Panthers-Patriots game is at 7 p.m. ET.