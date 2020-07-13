Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Olivia Culpo’s SI Swimsuit Cover

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed its 2020 cover photo on Monday morning. Olivia Culpo is among the three women featured on the cover.

Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has a massive social media following and it’s growing.

The supermodel posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page – which has more than 4.6 million followers – after the cover reveal.

“WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real. I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women. The second swipe here is a vision board I made about 4 years ago before I had ever even shot for sports illustrated. I cut out pictures from a huge SI coffee table book I bought and glued my face on it.”

McCaffrey, arguably the best running back in the NFL, has been spending his quarantine with Culpo.

The NFL star reacted on his Instagram Story to Culpo’s cover photo.

“Congrats to the queen,” McCaffrey wrote.

NFL star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model is quite the power couple. Congrats to Olivia on her cover!