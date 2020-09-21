The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Christian McCaffrey Reacts To His Injury Recovery Timeline

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was one of several NFL stars bitten by the injury bug during Week 2.

McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury during the Panthers’ 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An early report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated he’s expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks.”

This afternoon, McCaffrey addressed the media about his prognosis. Not surprisingly, the multi-purpose All-Pro is taking a positive approach.

“They say four to six weeks,” McCaffrey told reporters, via The Athletic’s Joe Person. “Well, that’s a challenge to me. And I’m gonna attack it, like I attack anything else.”

Judging by McCaffrey’s words, we wouldn’t doubt that he wants to make it back before that 4-to-6 week time period. The Panthers would be wise not to push him too much though.

Thanks to the contract extension he signed in the offseason, McCaffrey is locked in with Carolina through the 2025 season. The team is most likely going to struggle immensely without him, but was already 0-2 with him.

There’s no sense rushing back such a key piece in a lost season. We’d expect the Panthers to be prudent with how they handle their best offensive piece.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.