Christian McCaffrey Reacts To His Return To The Field

After missing 13 games due to injury in 2020, Christian McCaffrey was understandably excited to return to the field for the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking to the Panthers team website, McCaffrey said it felt “really good” to be back on the field. He pledged to never take being on the field for granted and is relieved to be back with the team.

“It feels really good,” McCaffrey said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Just putting the helmet on again and being with my teammates, doing what I love to do, it’s something I’ll never take for granted again. I’m super happy to be back.

“It’s just fun. It’s fun to be back on the field playing football. I’m thankful that we can be back here and get together in a semi-normal capacity and play the game we love.”

McCaffrey appeared in only three games but made the most of his time on the field. He had 76 touches for 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

The year before, McCaffrey earned First-Team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. He became only the third player with 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in a single season in NFL history.

McCaffrey will be a huge boost for the Panthers and new quarterback Sam Darnold.

Will McCaffrey lead the NFL in yards from scrimmage once again this coming season?