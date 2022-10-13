Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Panthers Firing Matt Rhule

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers made a huge change to their coaching staff this week, firing Matt Rhule and replacing him with Steve Wilks.

Several players inside Carolina's locker room were asked about Rhule's departure this week, including All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey admit that it's tough to see a coach lose his job because the positive results just aren't there right now.

"Anytime somebody you like loses their job it's tough,'' McCaffrey said, via ESPN. "This is a tough business. It's a result-oriented business. For us, as much as we love Coach, we've got to continue and move on. That's what he'd want us to do.''

Although the Panthers are just 1-4 heading into this weekend, McCaffrey believes there's a lot at stake for this year's squad.

"Sometimes, bad stuff happens, but the earth keeps spinning,'' he told reporters. "You've got to keep rolling. We've got to win a lot of ballgames here.''

Over the past few days, McCaffrey has been mentioned in several trade rumors. A deal isn't imminent at this time though.

McCaffrey has 324 rushing yards, 188 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season.