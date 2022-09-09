Christian McCaffrey Removed From Injury Report Before Season-Opener

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NFL fans around the world collectively held their breath on Thursday when Christian McCaffrey was added to the Carolina Panthers' injury report. Thankfully, the latest update on the All-Pro running back is quite positive.

McCaffrey has been taken off the injury report for the Panthers' season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He'll be good to go for this weekend's game.

The Panthers initially listed McCaffrey on the injury report with a shin injury.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that McCaffrey was "fine."

Now that McCaffrey is officially off the injury report, NFL fans can stop worrying about his status for Week 1.

When healthy, McCaffrey is arguably the most dynamic offensive player in the game. In 2019, he had 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards.

Unfortunately, injuries have really derailed McCaffrey's career over the past two seasons. He has missed a whopping 23 games during that stretch.

Hopefully, McCaffrey will stay healthy this fall.