Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Expected To Miss ‘Multiple Weeks’

Injuries claimed a ton of NFL stars in Week 2, and even the incomparable Christian McCaffrey could not emerge unscathed.

McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He could not finish the game.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, it doesn’t look like McCaffrey will be able to go next weekend – or the weekend after. His sources told him that McCaffrey is expected to be out “multiple weeks” with that ankle injury.

Unfortunately, that leaves the Panthers without their All-Pro running back for two very tough games. They’re on the road next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, and follow that up with a home game against the surging Arizona Cardinals.

If he isn’t back in time for their game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, the Panthers could be in a bad spot for the rest of the season.

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks” with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

Last season, Christian McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same year.

The Panthers rewarded him with a four-year, $64 million contract extension during this past offseason.

Unfortunately, the team has slipped into an 0-2 start under first year head coach Matt Rhule. But the offense has looked solid thanks in no small part to McCaffrey’s continued excellence.

He will be sorely missed in Carolina for however long he’s absent. He has not missed a game in his first three NFL seasons.

Can the Panthers win a game this year without Christian McCaffrey?