Christian McCaffrey Reveals Who He’d Take No. 1 Overall In Fantasy

Fantasy football players who grabbed Christian McCaffrey last year wound up with the No. 1 scorer in the game.

Heading into 2020, McCaffrey is one again considered one of the frontrunners to be the best player again. But who would the NFL’s reigning fantasy points champion pick if he had the first pick in his draft?

According to Carolina Panthers reporter Joe Person, McCaffrey stated that he’d pick himself first overall. Given how he’s finished the last two seasons, it’d probably be the right pick anyway.

“I’d take myself, yeah,” McCaffrey said. “I would always take myself in fantasy.’’

McCaffrey finished 44th overall and 15th among running backs as a rookie in 2017. He skyrocketed to third in both categories in 2018 before his historic 2019 campaign.

Last year, Christian McCaffrey had 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, and added another 116 receptions for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He became only the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. McCaffrey wound up leading the league in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns scored.

Considering that he did most of that work with Kyle Allen, Will Grier and an injured Cam Newton feeding him the ball, the feat is even more impressive.

And now that Joe Brady is his offensive coordinator things will get even more interesting for him.

Will McCaffrey repeat as the No. 1 fantasy football player in 2020? Or will someone else usurp his spot?