Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers signed running back Christian McCaffrey to a contract extension. The deals keeps him with the team for six more years.

McCaffrey signed a four-year extension that pays him $64 million. He immediately becomes the highest-paid running back in NFL history on a per-year basis.

The star running back celebrated his new contract with girlfriend Olivia Culpo. One of the biggest influencers on Instagram, Culpo is former Miss Universe 2012.

On Friday, the two celebrated something else: Culpo’s birthday. McCaffrey sent a special message to her with a post on social media.

“Happy birthday to the Queen and my best friend! Nothin better than being loved by you,” McCaffrey said in the post.

McCaffrey set an NFL record during the 2019 season with 116 receptions – the most every for a running back. In fact, he surpassed his own NFL record, which he set the previous season with 108 receptions.

He became the first player in NFL history with at least 2,500 rushing yards and 2,500 receiving yards in his first three seasons. He’s also the third player in league history to have a season with at least 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in one season.

The Panthers rewarded him by making him the highest-paid running back in the league.