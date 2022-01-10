Christian McCaffrey Shares Honest Admission On Offseason Plans

Few NFL players are as talented as Christian McCaffrey. Unfortunately, fans haven’t gotten to see that talent on the field all too often these past two years.

McCaffrey has been bitten by the injury bug far too often as of late. The Carolina Panthers running back is going to be making some changes this off-season, as a result.

McCaffrey told reporters on Monday that he’s going to be taking a more “tempered” approach to his off-season workout plan.

“CMC says he’ll take a more ‘tempered’ approach to the first 12 weeks of the offseason. But points out he ‘had a couple 300-pound guys fall on his ankle’ when he was on the ground at MIA. Says he’d welcome a drill to prevent that.”

CMC says he'll take a more "tempered" approach to the first 12 weeks of the offseason. But points out he "had a couple 300-pound guys fall on his ankle" when he was on the ground at MIA. Says he'd welcome a drill to prevent that. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 10, 2022

A healthy Christian McCaffrey is better for the sport. Some have argued McCaffrey should seriously consider changing positions. Take Deebo Samuel, for examples. Five to 10 years ago Samuel would have been a starting running back in the NFL. But the position’s changed. So have offenses. His diverse skill-set allows him to excel as both a runner and catcher.

McCaffrey is a weapon both in the rushing and passing attack. But a move to slot receiver would mean less carries and probably less injuries. It’s worth considering at this point in McCaffrey’s career.

Fingers crossed that McCaffrey can play the entire 2022 season without injuries.