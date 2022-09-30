Look: Christian McCaffrey Spotted At Practice Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a quad injury, casting serious doubt around his Week 4 status.

Luckily for Panthers fans and fantasy football owners, the latest update on McCaffrey is promising.

On Friday morning, Joe Person of The Athletic shared a photo of McCaffrey at practice.

"Blurry and nearly running out of the frame. But that’s Christian McCaffrey," Person tweeted.

This doesn't guarantee that McCaffrey will play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but it's a positive sign that he's back on the practice field.

McCaffrey has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the past two seasons.

In three games this season, McCaffrey has 243 rushing yards and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also has 10 receptions for 57 yards.

If McCaffrey can't go this Sunday, that'd be an unfortunate blow to Carolina's offense.

"Obviously, Christian is a special player, right?'' Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said. "He's one of the best players in the league. We'll take into consideration whether we have him or whether we don't. That's obviously up to the medical team and coach, but we'll be ready for them if we do have him and we'll be ready for them if we don't.''

The Panthers will announced McCaffrey's Week 4 status in the coming hours.