NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

What was expected to be an optimistic update on Christian McCaffrey turned into a pessimistic one on Thursday.

McCaffrey has missed two straight games with a hamstring strain. Matt Rhule and the Panthers haven’t placed the superstar back on the injured reserve up to this point, though, meaning there was optimism he would return before a third-straight missed game.

That third-game threshold will take place this Sunday when the Panthers take on the Minnesota Vikings. Will McCaffrey be available? It’s starting to sound like he won’t be.

McCaffrey did not practice during the open portion of practice available to the media on Thursday afternoon.

The Panthers are an entirely different football team when Christian McCaffrey’s on the field.

Unfortunately, hamstring strains are tough to predict. It’s plausible the star back suffered another setback this week.

It’s unlikely but also plausible Matt Rhule doesn’t want to show his hand just yet.

If McCaffrey’s available to play this Sunday, Rhule doesn’t want the Vikings to know about it. That would change their defensive game-plan.

“Going against the negative tone I’ve seen from others,” wrote PFF’s Kent Weyrauch via Twitter. “CMC can easily start and perform without practicing that week. This could just be them playing it safe.”

Did McCaffrey suffer yet another injury setback? Or is Rhule playing with a bit of gamesmanship?

We’ll find out on Sunday when the Panthers clash with the Vikings.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.