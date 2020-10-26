The Carolina Panthers are hoping Christian McCaffrey can return to the gridiron in coming weeks. NFL insider Field Yates offered an optimistic update on McCaffrey’s injury status on Monday.

McCaffrey has been on the injured reserve since Week 2. The superstar running back suffered a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Sunday. Obviously, Matt Rhule and the Panthers are in no rush for McCaffrey to return.

But the star Panthers running back took a major step on Monday in returning to the field. McCaffrey returned to practice today, per NFL insider Field Yates.

This, of course, doesn’t mean McCaffrey will play on Thursday. It also doesn’t mean he’s been added to the active roster. But Monday’s update is a positive step in McCaffrey’s recovery back from a high ankle sprain all the way back in Week 2.

Christian McCaffrey has returned to practice today for the Panthers, via @MylesASimmons. Excellent news and one step closer to a return for our king. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2020

The Panthers, meanwhile, fell to 3-4 on Sunday in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Carolina has lost two straight games, following a 3-2 start, to drop to 3-4 overall and third place in the NFC South division.

The Panthers are clearly confident in new head coach Matt Rhule. He’s done a tremendous job with the hand he’s been dealt, which includes Christian McCaffrey’s injury.

Carolina isn’t out of the playoff hunt just yet. But the Panthers have to rattle off a few wins in the next several weeks to remain in the mix.