Christian McCaffrey Took A Major Step Toward His Return Today

Christian McCaffrey running into the end zone.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are hoping Christian McCaffrey can return to the gridiron in coming weeks. NFL insider Field Yates offered an optimistic update on McCaffrey’s injury status on Monday.

McCaffrey has been on the injured reserve since Week 2. The superstar running back suffered a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Sunday. Obviously, Matt Rhule and the Panthers are in no rush for McCaffrey to return.

But the star Panthers running back took a major step on Monday in returning to the field. McCaffrey returned to practice today, per NFL insider Field Yates.

This, of course, doesn’t mean McCaffrey will play on Thursday. It also doesn’t mean he’s been added to the active roster. But Monday’s update is a positive step in McCaffrey’s recovery back from a high ankle sprain all the way back in Week 2.

The Panthers, meanwhile, fell to 3-4 on Sunday in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Carolina has lost two straight games, following a 3-2 start, to drop to 3-4 overall and third place in the NFC South division.

The Panthers are clearly confident in new head coach Matt Rhule. He’s done a tremendous job with the hand he’s been dealt, which includes Christian McCaffrey’s injury.

Carolina isn’t out of the playoff hunt just yet. But the Panthers have to rattle off a few wins in the next several weeks to remain in the mix.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.