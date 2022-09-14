Christian McCaffrey Won't Practice On Wednesdays - Here's Why

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fantasy football owners shouldn't panic when they see Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey listed as a "DNP" on the injury report every Wednesday.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that he plans on giving McCaffrey every Wednesday off so he can rest his body.

McCaffrey has missed a lot of time over the past two years due to injuries. In fact, he only appeared in seven games last season.

As a result, the Panthers are trying to lighten McCaffrey's workload over the course of the season.

Prior to Week 1, Rhule hinted at this plan for McCaffrey.

"Hopefully, some of the load can be dispersed because we want it to be dispersed, but we're going to play Christian because we think he can impact the game," Rhule said. "If he gets banged up at some point, we're just going to work on getting him back. We're not going to spend too much time worried about 'Hey, let's not get him hurt.' To me, that's equivalent to him not being on the field."

McCaffrey had 33 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries last Sunday. He also had four receptions for 24 yards.

The Panthers are hopeful McCaffrey will have a big performance this weekend against the New York Giants.