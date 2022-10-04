Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals.
The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season.
That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out of Bank of America Stadium with a smile on her face.
On Sunday night, Culpo posted a photo of her getting up close with a cardboard cutout of McCaffrey.
Culpo's post on Instagram included this caption: "He really is the whole package."
It was a clever caption from Culpo, who was pretending to grab McCaffrey's "whole package" in this photo.
McCaffrey had a solid performance against the Cardinals. He finished the game with nine receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers will be back in action this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Since this game will take place in Carolina, there's a good chance Culpo will be in attendance.