Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season.

That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out of Bank of America Stadium with a smile on her face.

On Sunday night, Culpo posted a photo of her getting up close with a cardboard cutout of McCaffrey.

Culpo's post on Instagram included this caption: "He really is the whole package."

It was a clever caption from Culpo, who was pretending to grab McCaffrey's "whole package" in this photo.

McCaffrey had a solid performance against the Cardinals. He finished the game with nine receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers will be back in action this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Since this game will take place in Carolina, there's a good chance Culpo will be in attendance.