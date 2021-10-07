Colin Cowherd Is Starting To Love 1 NFL Franchise

It’s still fairly early in the 2021 NFL season, but Colin Cowherd likes what he sees from the Carolina Panthers. Not only are they winning games, the front office is making savvy trades to bolster their defense.

Over the past two weeks, Carolina has acquired cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore. They should help out a secondary that’ll be without rookie defensive back Jaycee Horn for most of the season.

During this Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd raved about the Panthers’ recent activity on the trade market. He believes it’s a great sign for the franchise’s future.

“They have become the opposite of the Packers,” Cowherd said. “They hire their coach, they pay their staff, they get the best coordinator, they get Sam Darnold, they wanted to get Matt Stafford. They acknowledged yesterday they’re not done before the trading deadline.”

Cowherd believes the Panthers’ fan base should be all in on the team’s recent moves as well because it proves ownership is willing to spend in order to have the best possible product on the field.

“I love this for fans,” Cowherd continued. “Nothing worse than a static owner. Money, bottom line. Open the wallet.”

The Panthers have a long way to go before they’re considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, the signs of a playoff contender are certainly there.

