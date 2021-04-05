Of Sam Darnold‘s remaining supporters, none have remained as optimistic regarding the former New York Jets quarterback’s future than Colin Cowherd.

No matter what Darnold has done wrong during his three-year NFL career, Cowherd has made tons of excuses for the former USC star. He might not have many excuses left to make this upcoming season.

The New York Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. The 23-year-old gets a fresh start after three miserable years in the Big Apple.

Besides Darnold, no one is happier about the trade than Cowherd. He couldn’t even contain his excitement in a new reaction video.

“What great news, Sam Darnold officially to the Carolina Panthers,” Cowherd said in a new video on Twitter. “… Now, Darnold finally gets a really young, bright NFL coach, star running back, couple of nice pieces offensively, they’re rebuilding the defense, it’s a rebuilding team. … This is a fair chance for Darnold to redeem himself.”

Sure, Sam Darnold’s been flat-out bad during his three years in the NFL, but it’s not all his fault. The New York Jets did nothing to support him. He’ll have that support in Carolina.

The Panthers are a team on the rise, and Darnold will have an opportunity to grow with it. The NFC South, by the way, is now in an interesting position.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should win the division title in 2021 and be back in play for the NFC Championship. The Saints, meanwhile, are undergoing a slight rebuild following Drew Brees’ retirement. The Atlanta Falcons are nothing short of a mess, and things could get ugly for them this upcoming season.

The bottom line is the 2021 season could be a big one for the Panthers. They have their quarterback. They have their head coach. Now it’s time to put it all together on the gridiron.