Cris Collinsworth Has Surprise Landing Spot For QB Justin Herbert

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is a bit of a mystery heading into the 2020 NFL Draft tomorrow.

He is by all accounts a top-three quarterback prospect. But by the same token, nobody seems to know which teams are legitimately interested in which quarterbacks – except the Bengals with Joe Burrow.

However, NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth believes he knows where Herbert is headed. In a recent mock draft, Collinsworth projected Herbert to go to the Carolina Panthers.

Collinsworth explained Herbert has the right size and running ability to be an NFL quarterback. But while he took some issue with his accuracy and fumbling, he believes that his throwing motions are great.

Via Pro Football Focus:

“Physically, there is nothing Justin Herbert can’t do. This former big-armed pitcher has streaks where he looks great. At 6-foot-6 and 233 pounds, he can be a very effective runner, too. When he delivers with that pure “over the top” motion, he just looks the part. The downside, however, is that he can be inaccurate; he can also look uncomfortable in the pocket, and fumbling has been a real issue.

It would certainly be a bold move considering the Panthers just gave Teddy Bridgewater a three-year, $63 million contract in free agency. But it wouldn’t be out of the question for head coach Matt Rhule to want a young quarterback to develop.

Collinsworth took note of that, and suggested that Rhule could give Herbert a year or two to “sit and learn.”

Ultimately, he feels that Herbert has the potential to be “something special.”

“Having said that, Matt Rhule’s offense at Baylor attacked down the field, and there is no throw Herbert can’t make — so why not take a shot at the most valuable position? Teddy Bridgewater will give Herbert a year or two to sit and learn, and he just might develop into something special…”

Do you agree with Cris Collinsworth’s mock draft for Justin Herbert?