NFL Insider Suggests WR Curtis Samuel Is A Major Trade Target

A day after a number of former Ohio State stars found out their new NFL teams, another is getting targeted as a trade prospect. Curtis Samuel has been called a “name to watch” on the trade block.

Samuel did it all when he was at Ohio State. During his final season, he ran for 771 yards and eight touchdowns, and added 865 and seven more scores through the air. He was a Sporting News All-American after the 2016 season.

He went on to be a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. Injuries have hampered the running back-turned-wide receiver as a pro, but he put in his first full season in 2019 and impressed. Last fall, he caught 54 balls for 627 yards and six touchdowns, and added 130 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The Panthers have had a big off-season, hiring a new head coach in Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator in Joe Brady, and quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. Gone is former MVP Cam Newton. Running back Christian McCaffrey also got a record contract. As the NFL Draft goes on, teams are reportedly inquiring about Samuel as a trade piece.

The #Panthers have been open to deals this offseason, and here is a name to watch: WR Curtis Samuel. Teams have been consistently calling about the former 2nd round pick, and we’ll see if they get an offer they can’t refuse over the next two days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

That doesn’t mean that the Panthers are going to just give him away. According to Panthers reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, the team is not keen on moving him, with his potential fit in Joe Brady’s wide open offense.

The Panthers are not shopping Curtis Samuel. They are, however, getting calls on him from interested teams through this afternoon, sources said. Between fit they see for him in Joe Brady’s offense & how much they like him, offer would have to be really good to even consider. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 24, 2020

With how many impressive wide receivers are left on the board, it is interesting that Samuel is garnering as much interest as Rapoport says.

We’ll see if anyone is able to convince the Panthers to give Curtis Samuel up over the next few days.

