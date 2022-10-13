Details Are Emerging From Baker Mayfield's Injury Situation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

There have been a lot of mixed signals when it comes to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield's recovery timeline from a high ankle sprain.

It was initially reported that Mayfield could miss two to six weeks because of this injury. The Panthers then said the former No. 1 pick is day-to-day.

On Thursday afternoon, Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer shot down the idea that Mayfield will play this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fowler stressed that Mayfield is dealing with a multi-week injury.

"Look, Baker Mayfield has a high-ankle sprain. That's a multi-week injury," Fowler tweeted. "I know the Panthers are 'day-to-daying' this thing, but for anyone who thinks Mayfield has a prayer of playing on Sunday in L.A. -- I've got some swamp land down in Tega Cay you may be interested in."

Former XFL star PJ Walker will start at quarterback during Mayfield's absence.

Earlier this week, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks expressed confidence in Walker.

"PJ is up and ready,'' Wilks said, via ESPN. "He does a great job in being prepared each and every day. I have total confidence if he has to step in.''

In 10 career games, Walker has 790 passing yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Panthers are 1-4 heading into this Sunday's game.