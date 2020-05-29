Details Emerge From Eli Apple’s Contract With Carolina Panthers

On Thursday afternoon, former Ohio State star corner Eli Apple signed a deal with a new NFL team.

The Carolina Panthers announced the team signed Apple – not long after his deal with the Las Vegas Raiders fell through. Apple, who spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, initially looked like he was heading to Las Vegas.

Instead of heading to the AFC, he’ll remain in the NFC South where he’ll be able to face off against his old team two times per season. A day after the move was announced, details of his contract emerged.

The former No. 10 overall pick inked a one-year deal with the Panthers. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the deal will pay Apple $3 million – which includes a $750,000 signing bonus.

The #Panthers signed veteran CB Eli Apple for a 1-year deal worth $3M, source said. That includes a $750K signing bonus. All things considered, a nice payday this late in the game for Apple, who appeared to have a deal with the #Raiders before it fell through during free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 29, 2020

The New York Giants selected Apple with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The former Ohio State standout played well during his rookie season.

He played in 14 games (11 starts), made 51 tackles and broke up seven passes while intercepting one. However, his relationship with the organization soured after his suspension and subsequent benching.

Apple played in only 11 games during his second season in New York. He regained his starting spot in 2018 but was traded after only five games.

The Panthers have completely overhauled the defensive side of the ball after struggling during the 2019 season. Adding a talented defensive back can’t hurt.