DJ Moore Reacts To The Panthers’ Contract Decision

DJ Moore has emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest young wide receiver talents in his first three years as a pro. To reward him for his performance, the Carolina Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, locking him down through 2022.

For Moore, the extra year on his deal is “just another step to something bigger” in his relationship with the Panthers.

“I was excited about it. Just another step to something bigger that we’re working towards,” Moore said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “I’m really looking forward to it… I love Carolina. I love being here, I love the team. … I would look forward to staying here.”

Moore boasted his best year yet in 2020, recording career-highs in receiving yards (1,193) and yards per catch (18.1) last season. He also hauled in four touchdowns, leading the team in that category.

In his three years with the Panthers, Moore has broken the 1000-yard receiving barrier twice. He’s made 231 total catches for 3,156 yards and ten touchdowns so far in his NFL career.

During the 2020 season, Moore paired nicely with Robby Anderson, who led the team in receptions and also racked up over 1,000 receiving yards. However, the dynamic duo will have a new quarterback throwing the the ball next fall.

The Panthers traded for 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold earlier this offseason, with the hopes of turning his career around. With the New York Jets, the former USC quarterback struggled to succeed without a lot of help around him, so Carolina is betting that a change of scenery will turn him into a reliable starter.

If Moore can develop chemistry with Darnold in 2021, his chances to stay with the Panthers long term will definitely improve.

