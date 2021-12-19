Embarrassing Panthers’ 4th-and-1 Play Going Viral

The Carolina Panthers may have just had the worst 4th-and-1 play of the NFL season.

Carolina was at mid-field when quarterback Cam Newton got the ball and threw a horrific pass behind the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t even close to his intended target.

Even if it was, the receiver would have had no room to do anything with the ball.

Aff…Panthers. Não sei o que é pior.

O “block” do #16 ou o “passe” do Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/jFpNVy8xcJ — Endzone 51 (@Endzone51) December 19, 2021

This is not the kind of start that Panthers fans were likely looking for.

After this turnover, Buffalo went down and score the game’s opening touchdown to go up 7-0. Running back Devin Singletary punched it and has a tad over 30 yards rushing thus far.

Buffalo is trying to get to 8-6 as it fights for a playoff spot. The Bills dropped a thriller last week to the Buccaneers in overtime after being down multiple scores in the second half.

For the Panthers, they’ve lost three in a row and need a win to stay in the NFC playoff race.

You can see the rest of this game on FOX.