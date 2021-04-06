ESPN Analyst Outlines Worst-Case Scenario For Panthers

The Carolina Panthers clearly have a plan in place after acquiring Sam Darnold from the New York Jets on Monday. Such a plan has the potential to back-fire rather quickly, according to ESPN analyst Seth Walder.

If Darnold plays poorly during the 2021 season, Carolina will look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft for a quarterback. The only problem is the organization just traded its 2022 second- and fourth-round picks to New York. By doing so, the Panthers would struggle to move up in the 2022 draft to select a quarterback, seeing that they are already low on draft assets.

Walder breaks down why the Panthers could be in trouble in 2022 if Darnold plays poorly next season:

Of course, this is a bit premature. The Panthers traded for Darnold because they clearly believe he’s talented and can win them games.

Quite plausible rough scenario for Carolina: -Pass on a QB at 8 because they invested in Darnold

-Darnold isn't great in 2021

-Have to trade up for QB in 2022, but have already spent their 2+4 *and* have to pay Darnold — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 6, 2021

The other problem for the Panthers is next year’s quarterback class, at least at the moment, is a bit weak. Carolina will have plenty of competition to move up in the draft if there’s just one or two quarterbacks quarterback-needing teams are gunning for.

If Darnold plays well in 2021, though, the Panthers don’t need to worry. They can build around him and focus on improving other areas of the roster.