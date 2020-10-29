ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Falcons-Panthers Tonight

We’ve got a big NFC South showdown tonight as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

To say that 2020 has been frustrating for the Atlanta Falcons would be a massive understatement. If NFL games ended with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, they’d be one of the NFL’s best teams. But a series of late-game collapses against the Cowboys, Bears and Lions have them sitting at 1-6. They have since fired head coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff.

The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, have been enjoying a very solid first season under new head coach Matt Rhule. Despite their 3-4 record, they’ve been competitive in virtually every game. And they’ve done that mostly without the services of all-world running back Christian McCaffrey. Their defense is in the top half of the league to boot.

The two teams faced off just 18 days ago with the Panthers winning 23-16. Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater played great, while Falcons QB Matt Ryan struggled in that one.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Falcons-Panthers game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Carolina has the edge in this game. The computer model gives the Panthers a 55.7-percent chance to win tonight’s game against the Falcons.

Carolina already has a win over the Falcons on the record. A second would put them on track to be in the playoff race well into the second half of the season.

Could we be on the verge of a Panthers sweep over the Falcons?

The Falcons-Panthers game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST on FOX and NFL Network.