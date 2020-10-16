Star running back Christian McCaffrey started the 2020 NFL season much the same way his entire 2019 season went – with pure dominance.

The former Stanford star is a dominant runner and arguably the best receiver of any running back in the NFL. He showcased that talent, racking up 156 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving in just two games.

Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle sprain that has cost him the past four games. Initially diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, McCaffrey was expected to miss 4-6 weeks as he recovers.

The latest news from ESPN insider David Newton suggests he’ll be stretching to that latter part of that timeline.

“The Panthers didn’t activate Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain) from injured reserve this week and it seems unlikely he will be ready for the following week against New Orleans,” Newton reported on Friday.

Newton offered a “more realistic” timeline for McCaffrey’s return to the locker room.

“The Thursday night Atlanta game might be a more realistic time to return. Remember, the initial prognosis was 4-6 weeks,” Newton said. “This will be his fourth game missed.”

In his absence, backup running back Mike Davis has filled in admirably. In the three game without McCaffrey, Davis rushed for 219 yards and racked up 132 yards through the air.

Carolina opened the season with two-straight losses, but is on a three-game winning streak without CMC on the field.