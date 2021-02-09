ESPN Names Dak Prescott’s Best Free Agency Fit

The quarterback movement in the NFL this offseason will hit unprecedented levels if the names being tossed around officially change teams.

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made the first big move. The Rams shipped Jared Goff, two first-round picks and another draft pick to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Two other quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz are reportedly on the trade block as well. One quarterback who hasn’t been mentioned much is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He becomes a free agent when the 2020 league year officially comes to an end in a few weeks. Most analysts expect the Cowboys to franchise tag him for another season or reach a contract extension.

But what if they don’t? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler penned a column looking at the “best fits” for all free agents.

He suggested the Cowboys could let Prescott sign elsewhere.

Dak Prescott ➡️ Panthers

Trent Williams ➡️ Jaguars

Hunter Henry ➡️ Colts Here are @JFowlerESPN's ideal landing spots for the upcoming free agency class ✍https://t.co/Iw50JuZnc0 pic.twitter.com/7UMN7kzRuE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 9, 2021

Where would that be? Well, Fowler suggested the Carolina Panthers could finally find their quarterback of the future by signing Prescott.

Fowler said the team would have to move on from veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Every team in the league would take Prescott over Bridgewater, though.

“Moving on from Bridgewater’s contract would hit Carolina with $20 million in dead money, but they would also have $22.9 million in salary cap off the books,” Fowler said. “Let Prescott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady get weird with a schemed-up mix of spread and NFL offensive concepts.”

Where will Dak Prescott play next season?