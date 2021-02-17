Torrey Smith: Deshaun Watson To Panthers Would ‘Make Sense’

The Carolina Panthers have become increasingly linked to Deshaun Watson, who wants out of Houston even though the Texans insist they aren’t trading him.

On Wednesday, former Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith appeared on ESPN’s Get Up! and broke down why he thinks his former team would be a strong fit for the young star quarterback.

According to Smith, it all starts with the man at the top: Panthers owner David Tepper.

“David Tepper is a guy who made his billions by being willing to take bold risks,” Smith said. “You think about being able to trade for Deshaun Watson, why does it make sense? Obviously he’s a top-five quarterback and they don’t just grow on trees. On the other side of that, he went to Clemson. He’s as local as he gets.”

Yesterday, ESPN Panthers writer David Newton made a bold prediction that not only would Carolina be willing to trade for Watson, but that they’d be amenable to giving up a haul to do so.

“The Panthers will do whatever it takes to get Deshaun Watson, and that includes giving up three first-round draft picks and (running back) Christian McCaffrey,” Newton said on ESPN’s NFL Live, via 247Sports. “Owner David Tepper wants to win a Super Bowl. He’s made that clear. He understand it takes a marquee quarterback to do that. If you look at recent history, outside of (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, the quickest way to do that is to trade for a marquee quarterback and not draft one in the first round. Just ask Tampa Bay.”

Watson is coming off the best season in his young career in 2020, despite the fact Houston posted a 4-12 record.

Even with the ongoing dysfunction within the organization, the Texans’ brass says it wants to keep Watson around for the long haul.