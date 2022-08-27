ESPN's Adam Schefter Has Injury Update For Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

During Friday night's preseason showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers, backup quarterback Sam Darnold suffered an ankle injury.

Darnold had to be carted off the field in the third quarter. The replay of his injury was hard to watch.

Even though it looked as if Darnold suffered a devastating ankle injury, the latest update on his status is encouraging.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Darnold is dealing with a high ankle sprain. He'll undergo an MRI this Saturday to determine the severity of the sprain.

Usually, players miss around four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was unwilling to share a timetable for Darnold's return.

"We'll have to wait and see,'' Rhule said, via ESPN. "Sam's a tough kid. He usually comes back really quickly. I'd say nothing's off the table.''

Darnold is expected to be the backup quarterback for the Panthers this season. Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, will be the starter.

With Matt Corral already out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, the Panthers can't really afford to lose another quarterback for an extended period of time.