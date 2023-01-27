Everyone's Naming The Same Landing Spot For Steve Wilks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Steve Wilks of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite owning a 6-6 record this season in an interim role, Steve Wilks was not named the next head coach of the Panthers. The job ultimately went to Frank Reich.

On Friday morning, Wilks issued a statement on the Panthers' decision. Unsurprisingly, he's disappointed he won't be staying in Carolina.

"The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I'm disappointed but not defeated," Wilks wrote on Twitter. "Many people aren't built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.

"It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head coach. Players, coaches and staff, thank you for your hard work and dedication. I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support."

Even though Wilks won't return to the Panthers for the 2023 season, there's a chance he stays in the NFC South.

According to reports, Wilks is receiving interest from the Falcons. They have an opening at defensive coordinator.

Clearly, some NFL fans would like to see Wilks help out Atlanta's staff next season.

"Steve Wilks would be an excellent hire for the Falcons," one fan said.

"I hope Wilks takes the DC job with the Falcons," a second fan tweeted. "He got screwed."

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's recent activity on Twitter suggests that he would also be on board with this move.

If this scenario comes to fruition, Wilks would have the chance to get revenge on the Panthers twice next season.