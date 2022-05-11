The Football World Is Paying Tribute To Cam Newton Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of the most electric players in NFL history is receiving a lot of love this Wednesday. Fans around the country are paying tribute to Cam Newton on his 33rd birthday.

Newton, a former No. 1 overall pick, has put together an incredible résumé that's just loaded with achievements.

Since entering the NFL in 2011, Newton has been named MVP of the league, earned Pro Bowl honors, won Offensive Player of the Year and led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. He also has the record for must rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

As for Newton's college career, it's fair to say he had one of the best seasons we've ever seen. In 2010, he won the Heisman Trophy en route to a national title with the Auburn Tigers.

The football world is celebrating Newton's birthday by sharing some highlights from his career.

Despite all his accomplishments, Newton is currently unsigned.

Last season, Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers. He had 684 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

NFL fans are hopeful Newton will receive another shot.