Forbes Names The Richest Single Owner In The NFL

A general view of the Carolina Panthers stadium.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty yeard line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers top at least one set of NFL power rankings heading into the 2020 season: they still have the richest owner in the league.

Forbes just released its annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans, and Panthers owner David Tepper checks in at No. 41 on the list. His estimated worth is $13 billion.

That figure puts him ahead of every other professional sports owner except Steve Balmer of the Los Angeles Clippers, who checks in at No. 6 on the list. Tepper is ahead of NFL counterparts Jerry Jones (No. 56, 8.6 billion), Stan Kroenke (No. 59, $8.3 billion), Shad Khan (No. 66, $7.8 billion), and Stephen Ross (No. 74, $7.4 billion).

In total, 15 NFL owners made the cut.

Considering Tepper was able to purchase the Panthers in cash two years ago, it is not surprising to see his name on this list.

Now, he just has to hope his sizable investments in head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater pay off.

