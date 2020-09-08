Forbes Names The Richest Single Owner In The NFL

The Carolina Panthers top at least one set of NFL power rankings heading into the 2020 season: they still have the richest owner in the league.

Forbes just released its annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans, and Panthers owner David Tepper checks in at No. 41 on the list. His estimated worth is $13 billion.

That figure puts him ahead of every other professional sports owner except Steve Balmer of the Los Angeles Clippers, who checks in at No. 6 on the list. Tepper is ahead of NFL counterparts Jerry Jones (No. 56, 8.6 billion), Stan Kroenke (No. 59, $8.3 billion), Shad Khan (No. 66, $7.8 billion), and Stephen Ross (No. 74, $7.4 billion).

In total, 15 NFL owners made the cut.

Top 10 wealthiest sports team owners, per @kbadenhausen: 1-Steve Balmer

2-David Tepper

3-Robert Pera

4-Phil Anschutz

5-Jerry Jones

6-Stan Kroenke

7-Shahid Khan

8-Dan Gilbert

9-Stephen Ross

10-Robert Kraft ➖4 of top 10 own MLS club

➖2 own NHL teamshttps://t.co/EwKXPV4peR — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) September 8, 2020

Considering Tepper was able to purchase the Panthers in cash two years ago, it is not surprising to see his name on this list.

Now, he just has to hope his sizable investments in head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater pay off.

