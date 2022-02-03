Former NFL Cornerback Accused Of Strangling Woman

A disturbing report surfaced this Thursday involving former NFL cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. He is being accused of assaulting and strangling a woman.

This alleged incident involving Munnerlyn reportedly took place on Jan. 3 in Charlotte. The victim reportedly had difficulty breathing, bruises and scratches after she was allegedly strangled by Munnerlyn.

Munnerlyn was arrested on Jan. 10 in Lincoln County, per the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s arrest warrants. He was charged with assaulting a female and assault by strangulation.

According to WSOC-TV, Munnerlyn has already gotten out of jail after posting $7,500 bond. He’s due back in court on March 1.

Munnerlyn, a former seventh-round draft pick, spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers. He also had a three-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

The South Carolina product finished his NFL career with 529 combined tackles, 64 pass breakups, 12 interceptions, 10 sacks and six forced fumbles.

An update on Munnerlyn’s situation should be available after his visit to the Mecklenburg County courthouse next month.