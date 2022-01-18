Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Interviewed For New Job Today

Former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden interviewed down in Carolina on Tuesday.

Per Joe Person of The Athletic, Gruden interviewed with the Panthers for their vacant offensive coordinator position earlier in the day.

Former WFT coach Jay Gruden, who was mentioned as a possible Panthers target, did in fact interview with Matt Rhule for Carolina's vacant offensive coordinator post, per sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 18, 2022

This is another coach with play-calling experience that head coach Matt Rhule has interviewed. Rhule interviewed Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo this week as well.

Rhule has also interviewed Klint Kubiak, Mike Groh, and Scottie Montgomery for the position.

Candidates known to have interviewed for Panthers' OC job:

Jay Gruden

Ben McAdoo

Klint Kubiak

Mike Groh

Scottie Montgomery — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 18, 2022

Gruden coached the WFT from 2014-19 and only took them to the playoffs once. That came in 2015 when they went 9-7.

In his five other seasons as head coach, Washington also finished above .500 once (8-7-1, 2016). He finished 35-49-1 overall.

After he was fired out of Washington, he was the Jaguars offensive coordinator in 2020. He was then let go and has been out of football for the last year.

It’s unknown when Carolina will make its decision but the team knows that its offense needs to be better in 2022.