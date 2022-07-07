Former NFL Executive Calls Baker Mayfield Trade 'Great Bargain'

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

As part of this trade, the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this upcoming season. That means the Panthers will pay the remaining $8 million of his base salary.

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt shared his thoughts on this trade on Wednesday. He believes this deal is a bargain for the Panthers.

"The Panthers ran out the clock on the Browns, who obviously had no other serious offers for Mayfield," Brandt wrote. "They get the 2018 overall top pick for a 5th rounder in two years and $5 million. Unless Baker has lost all talent, that's a great bargain."

As a rookie, Mayfield gave the city of Cleveland hope. He had 3,725 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Although his second season wasn't very good, Mayfield bounced back in 2020 and led the Browns to the playoffs.

One of the main reasons Mayfield struggled in 2021 is because he was dealing with a shoulder injury.

We'll see if Mayfield can return to his 2020 form this upcoming season.