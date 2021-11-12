Former Panthers Star Greg Olsen Reacts To Cam Newton News

No one is happier for Cam Newton right now than his former teammate, Greg Olsen.

Newton is heading back to Carolina. The free-agent quarterback signed a one-year, $10 million with the Panthers on Thursday morning.

It was only a matter of time before Newton got another opportunity in the NFL. It’s pretty remarkable the Panthers are giving him a second chance.

Olsen spoke about the Newton signing ahead of the Ravens-Dolphins game on FOX Thursday night. He couldn’t be happier for his former teammate.

“I’ve been clear on the impact [Cam Newton] has made on my career,” Olsen said. “He’s the best thing to ever happen to me, on and off the field. I am thrilled. I am jacked. Can’t wait to see what he does.”

There’s no doubt Greg Olsen is going to be paying close attention to the Carolina Panthers the rest of this season.

Newton is expected to be the starting quarterback in Carolina for the rest of the year. Sam Darnold is nursing a shoulder injury and will miss the next few weeks. The only other quarterback option for the Panthers is PJ Walker, who’s a great story but isn’t the quarterback Newton is.

The former NFL MVP is on a mission to prove he’s still capable of playing football at a high level, especially after he was beaten out by Mac Jones with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2021-22 season.

We’ll find out what Newton is still capable of in coming weeks. The Panthers take on the Cardinals this Sunday.