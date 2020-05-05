The Spun

Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen Comments On Cam Newton

A closeup of Greg Olsen.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 07: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers walks the field during warm ups against the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Greg Olsen and Cam Newton had been with the Panthers since 2011. But now, each player is entering a new era of their careers.

Olsen is on his way to the Seattle Seahawks after signing a new deal this offseason. The 35-year-old is entering his 14th season in the NFL; the Seahawks will be the third team he’s played for in the league.

While Olsen has reached a deal, Newton remains available. The free-agent quarterback hasn’t garnered much interest from around the league. It appears injury history and fit concerns remain roadblocks to a potential deal.

Olsen admitted “it’s hard” to face the fact Newton has yet to sign with a team. Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell has the latest regarding Olsen and his former quarterback:

Newton’s bound to get picked up by a team this offseason. But it’s still surprising it’s taken this long. The former MVP still has plenty left to offer at this point in his career.

Olsen and Newton had some terrific years with the Panthers. Their most memorable year, of course, came in 2015 in a trip to Super Bowl 50.

Now, each will try to make it back to the big game as both Olsen and Newton enter the final years of their careers.

