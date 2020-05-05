Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen Comments On Cam Newton

Greg Olsen and Cam Newton had been with the Panthers since 2011. But now, each player is entering a new era of their careers.

Olsen is on his way to the Seattle Seahawks after signing a new deal this offseason. The 35-year-old is entering his 14th season in the NFL; the Seahawks will be the third team he’s played for in the league.

While Olsen has reached a deal, Newton remains available. The free-agent quarterback hasn’t garnered much interest from around the league. It appears injury history and fit concerns remain roadblocks to a potential deal.

Olsen admitted “it’s hard” to face the fact Newton has yet to sign with a team. Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell has the latest regarding Olsen and his former quarterback:

Obvious reverence between new #Seahawks TE Greg Olsen and his former Panthers QB Cam Newton. "It's hard…to see him not signed with a team yet." Says Carolina releasing Newton after coronavirus shut down travel a big factor. Feels fortunate he got to visit Seattle before that — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 5, 2020

Newton’s bound to get picked up by a team this offseason. But it’s still surprising it’s taken this long. The former MVP still has plenty left to offer at this point in his career.

Olsen and Newton had some terrific years with the Panthers. Their most memorable year, of course, came in 2015 in a trip to Super Bowl 50.

Now, each will try to make it back to the big game as both Olsen and Newton enter the final years of their careers.