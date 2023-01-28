Frank Reich Reportedly Has 1 Coach In Mind For Defensive Coordinator

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Frank Reich has been the head coach of the Panthers for less than 48 hours, and yet, he's already trying to assemble an All-Star staff.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Panthers' top candidate for defensive coordinator is former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Anderson said Reich would like to have Fangio on his staff for the 2023 season. Carolina may need to spend a lot of money in order to make that happen.

"I'm told Frank Reich would like to have Vic Fangio join his staff to coordinate the defense; momentum gathering for that hire, per league source," Anderson announced on Twitter. "Could take the #Panthers making Fangio the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL."

Fangio is currently a defensive consultant for the Eagles.

The Panthers aren't the only team that has shown interest in Fangio this hiring cycle. The Dolphins could potentially hire him as their defensive coordinator.

It's also possible Fangio joins forces with Sean Payton this year. That is, of course, if Payton lands a new gig.

Nonetheless, Fangio should have options this offseason.