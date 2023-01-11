Frank Reich Reportedly Interviewing For NFL Head Coaching Vacancy

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is reportedly in the mix for one of the current NFL head coaching vacancies.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, Reich will interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

"He spent a year as a player in Carolina and has ties to the area," Rapoport said of Reich.

Reich was actually a member of the Panthers for the franchise's inaugural season in 1995. He started three games that year, completing 44% of his passes for 441 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Reich was the head coach of the Colts from 2018 through the first nine weeks of the 2022 season. In that time, he posted an overall record of 40-33-1 and reached the postseason twice.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles under Doug Pederson in 2016 and 2017, and helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl LII.

Reich was also the offensive coordinator of the San Diego Chargers in 2014-15 and has experience as a quarterbacks coach at the NFL level.