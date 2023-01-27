Frank Reich's Daughter Shares Why This Is 'Best Day' Of Husband's Life

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The only person happier about Frank Reich being hired by the Carolina Panthers than Frank Reich himself? His son-in-law.

Reich's daughter Lia shared a pretty awesome story on Twitter tonight about her husband, Thomas Brown. As it turns out, he grew up a Panthers fan, and now has the perfect excuse to go back rooting for them.

"Y’all this is my husband when we met almost 10 years. He has been a DIEHARD @Panthers fan his entire life," she wrote. "When we got married he graciously put his fandom aside to be a ‘Frank’ fan. Besides our marriage and our kids, this is easily the best day of his life. Welcome back @TBrownIV!"

Of course, Thomas could have kept rooting for the Panthers quietly all these years, and we wouldn't know it. But for the last decade, it sounds like he's openly been a Chargers, Eagles and Colts fan as his father-in-law made his way around the NFL.

That includes when Reich won a Super Bowl as the Eagles' offensive coordinator five years ago. He went to the playoffs twice as the head coach of the Colts, but won only one postseason game.

Hopefully, for his and the Panthers' sake, Reich can find some playoff success in Carolina. The Panthers have not made the playoffs since 2017 and have posted four-straight seasons of double-digit losses.