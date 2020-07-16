George Kittle Has Brutally Honest Comment On Christian McCaffrey

EA Sports released the player ratings for Madden NFL 21 earlier this week. Four players have the coveted “99 overall” rating for 2021.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of those four players. That’s no surprise considering how dominant McCaffrey was in 2019.
McCaffrey has a “99 overall” rating for the second straight season, though last year, he didn’t get it until late in the season.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a brutally honest reaction to McCaffrey’s rating. He thinks the Panthers running back should be a “100 overall.”
“Dude should be 100 based on his bicep size alone,” said Kittle, who received a “98 overall” rating for the 2021 edition of the popular game.
McCaffrey is certainly one of the most-jacked players in the NFL. He hasn’t shied away from showing it off this offseason, either. McCaffrey has been spending a lot of time with his supermodel girlfriend, Olivia Culpo.
It’s been a good offseason for the power couple.
McCaffrey signed a record-breaking contract extension and landed a “99 overall” rating in Madden 21. Culpo, meanwhile, just landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The Panthers, meanwhile, are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.