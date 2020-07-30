Pro Bowl NFL Kicker Released On Thursday Morning

A Pro Bowl NFL kicker was reportedly released on Thursday morning.

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly cut longtime kicker Graham Gano. The 33-year-old kicker had been with the team since 2012.

Gano, a 2017 Pro Bowler, has made 224 career field goals with 82.1 percent accuracy. He has a career long of 63 yards.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler first reported the news.

The Panthers have released kicker Graham Gano, per source. Veteran kicker has made 224-of-273 kicks since 2019, was due $2.75M salary. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2020

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had provided an update on Gano on Wednesday, saying that the longtime kicker looked healthy.

Gano’s wife, Brittany, confirmed the cut decision on Instagram.

“This is not the easiest thing to post but we know that all good things eventually have to come to an end, and when God closes one door, He opens another,” she wrote.

“Graham, I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud of you and the success you have had with this amazing organization. This is just the beginning to a new amazing adventure. To all the fans, friends, and our family, I just want to say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for all your love, prayers and support. God Bless.”

The Panthers will save $2.8 million in salary cap space with the move. Carolina and the rest of the NFL is currently preparing for the start of training camp.