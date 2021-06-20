Greg McElroy Reacts To Scott Frost’s Transfer Comments

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has found himself in a beef with the McCaffrey family after seemingly calling out his former QB Luke McCaffrey for transferring. But while he’s found new enemies in McCaffrey’s brothers, Christian and Max, he’s found an ally in Greg McElroy.

Appearing on ESPN Radio, the ESPN analyst and former Alabama QB took Frost’s side in the beef with the McCaffrey family. He stated point blank that Frost “didn’t say anything wrong” when he called out the players who have transferred.

“Scott Frost didn’t say anything wrong,” McElroy said, via 247Sports. “But he also needs to understand, and I think all of us do, is you can’t throw stones at glasshouses either. Because if you’re going to talk about players that leave the program, whether it be McCaffrey or someone else, it’s going to look bad and it can be used against you if you’re going and talking to players about transferring to your program. It’s a little bit short-sighted. And by the way, Scott Frost said nothing wrong. He said absolutely nothing wrong, and to be honest with you, I’m on his side in this whole deal. Luke McCaffrey might have gotten bad advice, someone who left the program might have gotten bad advice, guys that are leaving programs all over the country in some cases are sometimes receiving that advice.”

McElroy took it a step further, calling Christian McCaffrey “immature” for pointing out Frost’s own transfer from Stanford to Nebraska. He feels that McCaffrey is biased for only listening to his brother’s side of the story

“I thought what Christian McCaffrey did was immature, personally… I understand wanting to protect your brother and whatnot but it’s not your fight to fight. Let your brother handle his stuff. He’s an adult, he’s making decisions for himself. But you need to stay out of it, in my opinion. Because you’re only hearing your brother’s side of things, you’re not hearing anything Scott Frost has to say and something tells me Scott Frost didn’t do anything wrong given the fact that he gave Luke McCaffrey several opportunities to secure the job last year and he was unable to do so.”

Luke McCaffrey appeared in seven games for the Huskers in 2020, but could not unseat Adrian Martinez for the starting job.

He transferred after the season and spent a few weeks at Louisville before joining the Rice Owls earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Huskers have all kinds of uncertainty heading into the 2021 season. It’s a crucial year for Scott Frost, so he’s going to need to avoid any more high-profile transfers out of Lincoln.

